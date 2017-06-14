ERIN, Wis. -- Dustin Johnson has already missed one major championship this year. Thanks to the birth of his second child on Monday, he won't miss another this week.

Johnson's fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, gave birth to the couple's second son, a boy named River Jones Johnson -- and the timing worked perfectly for his playing schedule.

"It depended on when she had the baby," the defending champion said Wednesday about the initial possibility of missing this week's U.S. Open. "Yeah, it was definitely a thought, but everything worked out and I'm here playing."

Johnson avoided a potential scenario in which he could have teed off in the U.S. Open, but was prepared to leave if the baby arrived, much like Phil Mickelson at the 1999 edition of this event. Ironically, Mickelson, whose first child, Amanda, was born the day after that final round, will likely miss this week's tournament to attend her high school graduation.

Following a missed cut at the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago, Johnson played a few practice rounds at Erin Hills, this week's host course. He spent much of last week playing and practicing in Los Angeles, then arrived on site Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, he was asked how fatherhood has affected his performance.

"It just gives you a whole new perspective on things," explained Johnson, who also has a 2½-year-old son named Tatum. "Before golf was the most important and now my family is the most important. At the end of the day, whether I'm having a good day or bad day, when I either see my family or talk to them, if I was upset or even if I was happy with the way I played, none of that matters. Just I'm always happy and excited to be with them."

Johnson, who won last year's U.S. Open after a controversial final round, hasn't competed in a major since last year's PGA Championship. One day before the opening round of this year's Masters, he slipped while walking down a staircase in his rental house, injuring his back and later withdrawing from the tournament.

He revealed Wednesday that he spent the week watching the Masters on TV instead.

"There wasn't a lot on TV other than the Masters," he said. "So, yes, I watched a lot of it, unfortunately, from the couch. I just wish that I would have been playing, especially [because] leading into the Masters I was playing the best golf that I've ever played. So it was definitely disappointing not to be able to play. And it's taken me awhile to get back to where I was then. I've still got some work to do to get back to when I was playing that good."

Johnson is scheduled to begin his title defense at 9:35 a.m. ET on the 10th tee, alongside Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer.