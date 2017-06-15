ERIN, Wis. -- Bad news for Phil Mickelson without even being at Erin Hills: The forecast calls for a reasonable chance of storms for all but one day this week -- Thursday, when he'll be in California for his daughter's high school graduation.

Mickelson has yet to withdraw, saying he will need a four-hour delay in the first round of the U.S. Open to have any chance of flying to Wisconsin (more than three hours in the air) and getting to the first tee. Editor's Picks Alternate Diaz awaits long day, Lefty decision Alternate Roberto Diaz must be ready for Thursday's first tee time -- 6:45 a.m. -- in case an injury, illness or something else unexpected besets one of the other 155 players in the U.S. Open field.

He is to play at 2:20 p.m. in Wisconsin. Graduation is noon (Wisconsin time).

At least his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, made it to Erin Hills to scout the course on the rare chance of Mickelson making it to the U.S. Open. Mackay thinks Erin Hills is perfect for Mickelson, mainly because of wide fairways and the need for a great short game. Barring a delay in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, Phil Mickelson is expected to withdraw from the tournament as he'll be attending his daughter's high school graduation in California. Khris Hale/Icon Sportswire

"He wants it, obviously, as badly as he wants anything else," Mackay told Fox Sports. "So it would be a really cool thing if it worked out for him tomorrow. Knowing Phil and knowing how much he wants to play, it wouldn't surprise me if he left if rain wasn't in the forecast. You never know out here with this kind of humidity. Storms can roll up unexpectedly.

"I'm leaving him alone, but it wouldn't surprise me if he left, flew a little bit and then if the guys tee off at 2:20, turn around and go home."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.