Jason Day's woes at the U.S. Open continue at the second round of the U.S. Open. After shooting a 79 on Thursday, Day follows up with a 75 and misses the cut for the first time at the tournament. (1:06)

ERIN, Wis. - Defending champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, missed the cut at the U.S. Open on Friday and will join several of golf's headliners with a weekend off.

Johnson, who won at Oakmont at year ago and added another five victories in the last 11 months, played the closing 6 holes at Erin Hills in 3 over par to miss the 36-hole cut by three strokes.

"I really like this golf course; it sets up really well for me, especially if I'm driving it like I did today,'' said Johnson, who shot 73 along with a first-round 75 to finish at 148. "I couldn't have shot any higher. I couldn't possibly shoot any higher than I did. I just struggled on the greens. It's simple.''

Johnson has now missed the cut in consecutive events just four times in the last 18 months. Prior to missing cuts at The Memorial and U.S. Open, Johnson had played in 21 events and finished outside the top 13 just 4 times.

There were 68 players who made the cut at 145, 1 over par. The top 60 and ties qualify for the final 36 holes.

Editor's Picks W2W4 at the U.S. Open: Cut-line watching Neither defending champ Dustin Johnson, nor 2015 U.S. Open winner Jordan Spieth broke par in Round 1 at Erin Hills. They, along with a few other big-name stars, have plenty of work to do if they want to play the final 36 holes.

Fowler leads on record-setting day at U.S. Open Rickie Fowler had an impressive 7-under 65 in first-round play at the U.S. Open at debut course Erin Hills, but other big names -- including defending champion Dustin Johnson (75) and Rory McIlroy (78) -- had a tough day.

Crewman credited with saving blimp pilot's life A blimp not affiliated with the U.S. Open crashed near the course Thursday, injuring the pilot who was said to be "OK" as was transported to a hospital, according to a law enforcement officer on the scene. 2 Related

Also missing were No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jason Day, who played together for the first two rounds to disastrous results. Neither player came close to making the cut, and for the first time since the Official World Golf Ranking system began in 1986, the top 3 players in the world have been eliminated after 36 holes of a major championship.

"If you look at the golf course and you even talk to me, Jason or Rory, this course sets up perfect for us,'' Johnson said. "But as we all know, this game's all about putting. So it's pretty simple, I just didn't get it in the hole fast enough.

"It's just golf. It's frustrating. But I don't let it bother me. I feel like the golf game is there. I feel like I'm playing good. You know, I've got four weeks off now. I'm looking forward to it very much. I'll work on the game a little bit, and I'll be ready to play at the British.''

Johnson, whose fiancée Paulina Gretzky had the couple's second child on Monday, said he would head home and work on his game over the coming weeks. He won't play again until The Open at Royal Birkdale next month.

In all, 8 of the top 12 players in the world missed the cut, including Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Adam Scott.

Major champions Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzel and Jason Dufner also missed.

2016 Masters champion Danny Willett's tournament also ended early. Willett, who opened Thursday with a 9-over 81, withdrew before the start of the second round with a back injury.

McIlroy and Day needed low rounds to have any chance of advancing to the weekend and neither was able to produce anything near what was necessary. McIlroy was 4 shots off the cut line and Day a whopping 9 shots removed.

Both players liked the course, but put their performance down to a lack of execution.

"I'm a big fan,'' McIlroy said. "It's a big golf course with lots of rough but it lets you play.''

McIlroy put most of his difficulties down to lack of competitive golf. He's twice been sidelined this year due to a rib injury, and has played just the Players Championship since the Masters.

"I need to get competitive rounds, a card in my hand,'' he said. "I was a little anxious starting out yesterday and it caught up to me. I'm just excited to get a few rounds and start playing again.''

McIlroy has a hectic schedule again. He's playing the Travelers Championship next week, then after a week off, heads to the Irish Open, the Scottish Open and The Open in consecutive weeks. After another week, it's the WGC-Bridgestone and PGA Championship.

That's eight of the next 10 weeks after just seven starts in 2017.

Day arrived at Erin Hills a week ago and felt "I put in the best preparation for any major in my career,'' he said. But he missed his first cut at a major since the 2012 PGA Championship.

"I put it in the wrong places,' he said. "I enjoyed the walk, the golf course is beautiful but I just didn't execute.''

McIlroy followed an opening round 78 with a 71 and is now a combined 43 over par in 18 U.S. Open rounds since winning the tournament at Congressional in 2011.

Day added a 75 to his first-round 79 which included two triple bogeys. His total of 154 equaled his worse two-round total at a major, matching his first two rounds at The Open in 2013.