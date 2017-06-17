        <
        >

          Capturing the U.S. Open

          Brooks Koepka walked away with this year's U.S. Open -- then walked away with the trophy. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
          Jun 17, 2017
          • Ty WengerESPN Editor

          All the talk entering the 117th U.S. Open was about the super-long course (7,800 yards!) and super-tall rough (we could lose Brian Harman in there and never find him again!). But when the flying fescue had settled and the world's best golfers had finished surgically dissecting Erin Hills, all that remained was one first-time winner, two historic scoring records and a whole bunch of golfers under par. Here, in vivid technicolor, are the moments that made the 2017 U.S. Open.

