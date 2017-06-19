Tiger Woods said he is getting "professional help" to deal with issues he has with medication and problems he has in managing his pain and sleeping.

Woods took to Twitter to share the news.

His announcement comes less than a month after he was arrested for DUI in Florida over Memorial Day weekend. Woods, who fell asleep at the wheel and was observed by police with his car pulled over on a road near his home in Jupiter, Florida, failed multiple field sobriety tests but also blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer after being taken into custody. Woods later said his condition was from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

Woods told police that one of the drugs he was taking was Xanax, according to an unredacted police report obtained by The Golf Channel.

The winner of 14 major championships, Woods is recovering from April back surgery.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig was used in this report.