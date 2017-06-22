SUNRIVER, Ore. -- Former PGA Tour player Omar Uresti won the 50th PGA Professional Championship in a playoff with Dave McNabb on Wednesday to top the 20 qualifiers for the PGA Championship.

Along with the spot in the PGA Championship in August at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, Uresti received berths in six PGA Tour events in the next 12 months.

The 48-year-old PGA Life Member from Austin, Texas, won with a 3½-foot par putt on the second extra hole, the par-4 10th at Sunriver Resort's Crosswater course. Last year, Uresti tied for second at Turning Stone in New York.

Uresti and McNabb parred the par-4 18th on the first playoff hole, with McNabb making a 10-foot comebacker to stay alive after Uresti tapped in for par.

Uresti and McNabb each shot 3-under 69 to finish at 4-under 283.

The 51-year-old McNabb is the PGA head professional at Applebrook in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Paul Claxton (71) and University of Illinois coach Mike Small (73) tied for third at 2 under. Small was trying to win the event for a record fourth time.

Third-round leader Rod Perry closed with a 79 to finish eighth at even par. He won in 2013, when the tournament was last played at Crosswater.

The final two spots in the PGA Championship were decided in an eight-man playoff.