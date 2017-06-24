Jordan Spieth closed with a 20-foot birdie putt for a 4-under 66 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, giving him a one-stroke lead for the third straight round at TPC River Highlands.

The 23-year-old Texan had a 12-under 198 total.

Spieth, in search of his 10th PGA Tour victory, could join Tiger Woods as the only golfers since 1983 with double-digit wins on the tour before their 24th birthday.

Boo Weekley was second after a 65. The 43-year-old Weekley, playing just in front of Spieth, birdied five of the last eight holes.

Spieth bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14 then matched Weekley with three birdies on the final four holes.

Daniel Berger was three strokes back after a 66.

C.T. Pan (64), David Lingmerth (65) and Paul Casey (66) were at 8 under.

Rory McIlroy switched putters and shot a 70 to remain at even par.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.