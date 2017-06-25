It was the third putter in three days at the Travelers Championship for Rory McIlroy, who doesn't sound exactly committed to keeping the latest flatstick in the bag for very long. (0:42)

CROMWELL, Conn. -- Rory McIlroy used his third different putter in three days during the Travelers Championship on Sunday. It was the other 13 clubs in his bag, though, that really heated up.

Following three up-and-down rounds during his first competitive start at this event, McIlroy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, resulting in a 6-under 64 that helped him vault up the leaderboard.

"I just wanted to mix it up and go back to something that looked a little more familiar," said McIlroy, who still needed 30 putts in the round. "That style of head or that head shape I've had the most success with. So I went back to that today to see if I could conjure up any good feelings, and it felt pretty good."

For the first time this week, he used a TaylorMade Tour Proto TP Collection Juno putter -- a blade-type model similar to putters he's used in the past. He began the week with the same TaylorMade Spider model that he'd used while missing the cut at last week's U.S. Open, then switched to a half-mallet version for the third round before changing yet again Sunday.

Of course, any success he had with it during the final round could largely be attributed to his ball-striking.

McIlroy made just one putt over 10 feet -- a 15-footer on the 11th hole -- and five of his birdies came from less than 4 feet away.

"I feel I'm right there with my ball-striking," McIlroy continued. "Everything's right there where it needs to be. I'm driving the ball as good as I ever have. My iron play is good. I feel like there's room for improvement there. My wedge play is pretty good. Everything's right where it needs to be. If I could sharpen up the short game a little bit and just convert a few more chances I'm giving myself, I feel like I'll be right there for the next few weeks."

McIlroy, currently ranked third in the world, will take this coming week off, followed by a stretch of three straight that will include the Irish Open, Scottish Open and The Open.

As for a return to the Hartford area, he guaranteed this event would again find its way into his annual schedule.

"This is one of the best courses on tour," he said. "It's a par-70. It's fun. You can make a lot of birdies. But if you put yourself in the wrong spot, you can make bogeys pretty quickly, as well. The crowd out there today, I teed off before 9 a.m. on a Sunday morning, and they were really good. It was a pleasure to be here this week. It was great to play in front of such great crowd. I'll definitely be back."