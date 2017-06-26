Four-Ball: Is Spieth already a sure-lock Hall of Famer?

Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger go to a playoff hole where Spieth holed out for a birdie to win the Travelers Championship. It's Spieth's 10th career victory, the second-most PGA Tour wins before the age of 24 since World War II. (2:21)

Jordan Spieth joined elite company with his 10th PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Travelers. Only he and Tiger Woods have won 10 or more PGA Tour events prior to their 24th birthday. (Woods won 15.)

So what's next for Spieth? We tackle that question and more in this week's edition of Four-Ball.

1. With 10 PGA Tour wins, including two majors, is Jordan Spieth a Hall of Famer right now?

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: No, because if that is all he accomplishes -- and that obviously seems unlikely -- then his career would be judged by how he did so little after a great start. The numbers themselves should not be Hall of Fame caliber, but we've seen a lot of players go in with credentials that seem less than Hall worthy.

ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire: Plain and simple -- yes. Two major wins is better than many other pros in the World Golf Hall of Fame and Spieth doesn't just win, he does it in dramatic fashion. If the polls were open today, he'd get my vote.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: Better question: Does it matter? Spieth isn't going anywhere for a long time. Once he's finally eligible, some 26 years from now, he'll be a no-doubt-about-it lock.

2. How might Spieth's victory change his outlook for the rest of the season?

Harig: It has to give him a big boost, another season of multiple victories, which should never been considered a lock. It also is bound to make his outlook on the remaining two major championships that much more positive.

Maguire: He hadn't played poorly since his win at Pebble Beach early in 2017, but he wasn't lighting it on fire, either. His Travelers Championship victory should be a springboard for Spieth heading into the last two majors of the year as well as the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Sobel: He received a little vindication with this victory, a little I-told-you-so for those who had doubted him. That said, I don't think winning this one will necessary lead to any more -- or less -- success this year.

3. Rory McIlroy used three different flatsticks in a four-round tournament. What does that say about his putting?

Harig: Putting is always going to be a work in progress for McIlroy, and this simply speaks to his struggles. Even Sunday, when McIlroy shot 64, it was far more about his iron play and short chances. He didn't make much of any length, and there clearly is a comfort level he does not have on the greens at the moment.

Maguire: It says that he's truly struggling with that aspect of his game and doesn't seem to know what will work for him right now. Players change putters, and clubs, all the time. The key will be to make sure it doesn't seep into other aspects of his game where he starts to put too much pressure on his driving and iron play, which has been strong most of the year.

Sobel: Clearly, he's still searching for something. He's trying to find the right combination of putter and putting stroke. As he learned once again Sunday, great ball-striking can mask average putting every time.

4. What will happen next after the Phil Mickelson/Jim "Bones" Mackay breakup?

Harig: I don't think anything is going to happen for a while. Mickelson has already announced he'll have his brother, Tim, caddie for him for the rest of the year. That is not a long-term move, but there are many tournaments remaining this season. As for Mackay, you might see him fill in for someone on occasion here and there, but there seems to be no imminent full-time move.

Maguire: I'd love for Bones to sit down and write a book about his years by Mickelson's side. Will it happen? I'd guess not, but what golf fan wouldn't want to read some of the insightful tales of the man who witnessed five major championship victories on the bag of the greatest left-handed golfer of all time?

Sobel: The world will keep spinning, and they both move on. Without knowing the intimate details of the split, it wouldn't surprise me if the two of them get together in Augusta each year for traditional reunion.