          Vandals again damage Golf Club of Houston with tire tracks

          11:43 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Golf Club of Houston -- the home of the PGA Tour's Houston Open -- has had a hole damaged by vandals for the third time in two years.

          The club tweeted pictures Saturday of two individuals on a four-wheeler after video caught them causing damage just off the green on the par-3 16th hole.

          In 2016, the course offered a $1,000 reward after vandals tore up the 14th green, just months after the 16th green was damaged with tire tracks.

          The Houston Open ended April 2, with Russell Henley shooting a final-round 65 to win the event by 3 strokes over Sung-hoon Kang.

