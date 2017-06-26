The Golf Club of Houston -- the home of the PGA Tour's Houston Open -- has had a hole damaged by vandals for the third time in two years.

The club tweeted pictures Saturday of two individuals on a four-wheeler after video caught them causing damage just off the green on the par-3 16th hole.

Our vandals have returned. :( Please share! @GCOHsuper pic.twitter.com/7Cr0cZXV8V — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

In 2016, the course offered a $1,000 reward after vandals tore up the 14th green, just months after the 16th green was damaged with tire tracks.

Words can't explain the feeling this morning. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/YVyRYNfTiU — Brian Buckner, CGCS (@GCOHsuper) May 16, 2016

The Houston Open ended April 2, with Russell Henley shooting a final-round 65 to win the event by 3 strokes over Sung-hoon Kang.