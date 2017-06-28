Quick 9: A week of celebrations, caddie rumblings and one notable absence

Phil Mickelson details why he and his caddie Jim Mackay decided to amicably part ways and expresses his excitement over his brother Tim becoming his new caddie. (1:32)

1. Muirfield and Bones

If Jim "Bones" Mackay were pressed, the caddie would likely say the most memorable victory he shared with Phil Mickelson was the 2004 Masters win, the first of Lefty's five major titles. He might also say the 2010 Masters, Mickelson's third green jacket, coming less than a year after wife Amy Mickelson's cancer diagnosis.

But for those who watched this tandem from outside the ropes for all these years, the 2013 win at Muirfield stands out.

Mackay saw a lot in his 25 years on Mickelson's bag, but never had he cried after a victory. He did so in Scotland, where Mickelson's march to the Claret Jug was completed in stunning fashion. A final-round 66. Coming from five strokes back to start the day. He birdied four of the last six holes and closed with a back-nine 32 to claim the third leg of the career Grand Slam, a win that was the last (so far) of his 42 PGA Tour victories. Winning a major many, including Mickelson, figured he would likely never accomplish. Overcoming the likes of Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott.

"You're with a guy for all that time and it's pretty cool when you see him play the best round of his career in the last round of the British Open to win," Mackay said. "He played the best round of golf I've ever seen him play."

There have been a lot of great rounds for Mickelson in a Hall of Fame career, but it's hard to argue with that one.

2. What's next?

Mickelson will employ his brother, Tim, as his caddie for the rest of this year. Tim Mickelson, 39, is the former golf coach at Arizona State who left that position to become a player-agent. He represents Jon Rahm, so this is not likely to be a long-term arrangement.

Phil Mickelson did a number of media interviews Monday, including with ESPN's Mike and Mike, in conjunction with sponsor KPMG and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week at Olympia Fields.

Mickelson said that the 25-year partnership came to an end because both felt "it was time." The hope was to end it at the U.S. Open, where their journey began in 1992, but the graduation of Mickelson's daughter, Amanda, kept him from playing. So Mickelson and Mackay knew the week prior in Memphis was likely their last tournament together.

Mackay's future is less clear, but Mickelson said he thinks the caddie would "have some incredible opportunities."

3. No Tiger

Tiger Woods is currently seeking treatment to help him manage his pain medications and a sleeping disorder. Donald Miralle/Getty Images

It should come as little surprise that Tiger Woods is not attending the event his foundation hosts and benefits from this week at the Quicken Loans National. The tournament, which is being played for the first time at TPC Potomac, is now in its 11th year. Woods, who has competed in the event in six of the previous 10 years, has won it twice but is missing it for the second straight year due to injury.

Woods would have been expected to attend in his role as tournament host, but he announced last week he is undergoing treatment to manage the pain medications he's been taking. He also has pending legal issues due to his May 29 DUI arrest.

It is amazing to see how much things have changed for the 14-time major winner over the three events on the PGA Tour schedule that benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation.

At the Hero World Challenge in December, Woods returned to competition for the first time in 16 months, and his performance was surprisingly strong given his time away. It suggested hope for 2017.

By the time the Genesis Open at Riviera came around in late February, Woods was already on the sideline. It was set to be his third event out of four in a five-week stretch, but he didn't make it past the second one in Dubai. Woods was suffering from back spasms and there was hope he would be able to play at Riviera, but he did not attend the tournament or serve in any official capacity.

Now it's time for the Quicken Loans event, and an April back surgery meant he would not be playing. There is no timetable for his return at this point.

4. Going to The Open

This week's Quicken Loans National and French Open (European Tour) are offering spots in The Open at Royal Birkdale. The leading four players not otherwise exempt among the top 12 and ties at Quicken Loans, and the top three not otherwise exempt at the French Open, will earn a spot in the field next month.

The Open also awarded spots through the Travelers Championship for those among the top 20 in the Fedex Cup and Race to Dubai standings. On the PGA Tour, Charley Hoffman grabbed the 20th spot by tying for third. Others who will join him in England via this exemption are Brian Harman, Brendan Steele and Russell Henley.

On the European Tour, five players qualified through the Race to Dubai rankings via the BMW International Open: Alexander Levy, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazábal, Dylan Frittelli and David Lipsky.

More spots will be available at the Greenbrier and John Deere events on the PGA Tour, as well as the Irish Open and Scottish Open on the European Tour.

5. The prognosticator

Only moments before Jordan Spieth entered the bunker on the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands on the first playoff hole against Daniel Berger on Sunday, longtime friend and rival Justin Thomas had this to say from his couch after missing the cut at the Travelers Championship.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

6. Then the club throw, as Thomas called it ...

Club throw.

Rake throw.



Perfectly timed. 💯 pic.twitter.com/L7UZZNOg4U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2017

7. ... and the final response

8. No one said it should be easy

Spieth's bunker shot was from 20 yards. According to the PGA Tour and its Shotlink data, there have been 7,292 bunker shots of 15 to 25 yards this season, and 67 have been holed.

9. Seminoles, celebrate

It's been a big month for current and former members of the Florida State golf program. Not only did Berger lose in the playoff at the Travelers, but he also won the FedEx St. Jude Classic the week prior to the U.S. Open, which was won by Brooks Koepka. Both played college golf at Florida State, where Harry Ellis now competes. Ellis captured the Amateur Championship on Sunday at Royal St. George's. The Englishman earned a spot in The Open and next year's Masters and U.S. Open, provided he remains an amateur.