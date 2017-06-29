Michael Collins and Bill Fields recap Day 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and discuss what to watch out for on Friday. (1:43)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. -- Chella Choi and Any Yang topped the KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard Thursday when first-round play in the major tournament was suspended because of lightning.

Choi shot a 5-under 66 in the morning session, and Yang was 5 under with a hole left when play was stopped at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Brittany Altomare shot a 67, and Joanna Klatten also was 4 under with two holes left.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Alison Lee and Su Oh were at 68. Kim Kaufman and Emily Pedersen also were 3 under late in their rounds.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu had a 69. She beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration to claim the season's first major, and won last week in Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot.