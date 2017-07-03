What a weekend. On Sunday afternoon, three deserving champions were crowned -- champions who had questioned when or whether they'd ever reach this level again. This edition of the Weekly 18 begins with one of 'em.

1. Fantastic story on the LPGA. Danielle Kang not only wins for the first time, she wins a major -- and there's a sad tale behind it. Kang's father, K.S., had caddied for her during two U.S. Women's Amateur victories but died of cancer four years ago. "When I was playing in the U.S. Women's Amateur, when my dad was right next to me, I had that utter confidence that no one could get in my way," she said after claiming the Women's PGA Championship. "And all week I felt like that. I don't know if he was next to me. I'm pretty sure he was."

Danielle Kang gets a hug from her mother after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

2. Prior to Sunday, Kang's greatest claim to fame (besides those U.S. Am titles) was being the Nick Papagiorgio of the LPGA. Just like the "Vegas Vacation" character who couldn't stop winning cars, three years ago she did the same thing by making aces in back-to-back tournaments. There was no car this time, but she can buy a few of her own with that $525,000 paycheck.

3. Kyle Stanley was ranked 683rd in the world. This was a little over two years ago, when he was three years removed from his first and only PGA Tour victory. Which explains why he became so emotional after finally winning his second, a playoff triumph at the Quicken Loans National on Sunday. Once labeled a can't-miss prospect, he's now ventured through the peaks and valleys of professional golf, not unlike so many others before him.

4. Then again, it was only a matter of time for the 29-year-old Stanley. He's second on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation, second in proximity to the hole and third in strokes gained approaching the green. Players don't put together those types of numbers without also finding some residual success.

5. Charles Howell III is a few feet away from being a Hall of Famer. OK, so maybe that's dramatizing his career, but it's not far off. With Sunday's playoff loss, Howell now owns 16 career runner-up finishes to go with his two wins. That's 16 weeks in which only one player was better than him, 16 weeks where a few putts break an inch right instead of an inch left -- like the one that barely missed on the final hole of regulation -- and he could have 18 titles right now.

6. If he needs a little solace, Howell can find it somewhere underneath the pile of cash that he presumably sleeps upon every night. He's now earned $33,318,309 in career money, which ranks 21st all time. You might think that's pretty impressive for a two-time champion. I'd point out that he's earned it more than any NBA backup power forward signing for a similar number.

Sung Kang reacts after missing a short putt on the 16th hole during the fourth round of the Quicken Loans National. He finished tied for fifth, three shots behind the winner. Rob Carr/Getty Images

7. We can all empathize with Sung Kang. There isn't a golfer among us who hasn't failed to pack rain gear or an umbrella, only to get stuck in a storm on the course. Then again, none of us were in contention for a PGA Tour title at the time. Playing through the unexpected raindrops, Kang missed a short birdie putt, and then after a short delay hit his next tee shot into a water hazard. Social media was all about placing the blame -- on Kang, on his caddie, on the butchered weather report -- but it's just a bad case of bad timing and even worse luck.

8. The LPGA is in the midst of three majors in a six-week span, which seems timid compared with PGA Tour Champions, whose major championship this past weekend will be followed by another next week and another two weeks later. That's three straight senior majors -- granted, with a week in between each -- which seems excessive.

9. Kenny Perry became just the sixth multiple winner of the U.S. Senior Open, a win he never thought would happen a second time. "I didn't think I'd ever be holding the trophy again," he said after outlasting Kirk Triplett. "That's how golf is. When you win, you don't think you're ever going to lose. And then when you're losing all the time, you think you're never going to win. That's just how brutal our sport is."

10. Inevitably, over the next few weeks, there will be golf pundits and fans alike who brazenly make this claim: Tommy Fleetwood could be a dark horse candidate at Royal Birkdale. Please, don't be this person. After contending at the U.S. Open and winning the French Open on Sunday, Fleetwood should be much closer to a favorite than a sleeper on a course he used to sneak onto as a youngster. Yes, he's that good.

11. Great nugget shared by the European Tour's social media team: If OWGR points were determined on a one-year rolling calendar instead of two, Fleetwood would be the second-ranked player in the world.

12. File this under Golf is Weird, Example 37,819: Two weeks ago, Andres Romero won the BMW International Open. This past week, he posted 77-82 to finish 152nd out of the 153 players to finish two rounds in France.

13. Stephen Curry will play in a Web.com Tour event next month as an unrestricted sponsor exemption. You can read my thoughts on it in this Alternate Shot with Bob Harig last week. But here's the quick summary: I understand it. I have no problem with it. In fact, I love it, and I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often.

Stephen Curry, who recently became the first NBA player to sign a contract worth more than $200 million, will test his golf game on the Web.com Tour next month. Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images

14. My take might not have been the minority opinion, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many Web.com or other developmental tour pros who'd agree. Their argument is that Curry isn't talented enough to take a spot from someone who would really benefit from it. One point that I didn't make in that Alt Shot: These players will once again prove to the world that a scratch golfer can't enter their turf and hang with them. The impact of him playing this tournament is that people will realize just how good these guys are.

15. One more note for those whose feathers are ruffled over the Curry kerfuffle: This week's Web.com event is the Lecom Health Classic. The two unrestricted sponsor exemptions are Dwayne Randall, who is the director of golf at host venue Peek'n Peak Resort, and Ryan Swanson, the men's golf coach at nearby St. Bonaventure. Neither of them, it should be noted, are touring professionals -- and yet, of course neither one received as much criticism for their exemption as Curry.

16. Phil Mickelson has employed his brother, Tim, as his caddie on a few occasions in the past, but their working relationship will be a major subplot of this week's Greenbrier Classic. In Mickelson's first tournament start since splitting with Jim "Bones" Mackay, expect there to be plenty of focus on their on-course interactions -- and for good reason. In fact, in a tourney largely devoid of big-name players, I'd watch an isolated camera on the Mickelson Bros. for four straight days.

17. This is the greatest golf video of the past week -- and it's not close. Here's the setup: Just minutes earlier, Haotong Li, unhappy with his putting at the French Open, hurled his putter into the water hazard. Now here comes his mom, much to the delight of Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren. I dare you to watch their reactions and not laugh. Impossible.

Li Haotong threw his putter in the water at French Open. This woman was intent on getting it. Little did she know... pic.twitter.com/07BOLJfWYW — Ruaidhrí Croke (@Ruaidhri_Croke) June 29, 2017

18. Good for Li's mother. I know my mom loves me. I'm just not sure she wades-through-murky-water-to-rescue-my-putter loves me.