POTOMAC, Md. -- Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III on Sunday.

On a chaotic final day at TPC Potomac that included a five-minute delay for a pop-up storm, Stanley and Howell finished at 7-under 273 after matching final-round 4-under 66s. Howell had a 21-foot putt to win on the final hole of regulation that rolled over the left edge of the cup.

Kyle Stanley won the Quicken Loans National in a playoff on Sunday, his first victory since 2012. Rob Carr/Getty Images

In the playoff, both missed the fairway and the green. Howell's chip came up short, and he missed the 11-foot par putt. Stanley chipped to 5 feet and pumped his fist as the putt dropped.

It was the second career victory for Stanley, who had struggled following his 2012 win at the Phoenix Open.