SOUTHPORT, England -- Ian Poulter made it through the final stage of qualifying to earn a spot at Royal Birkdale for the Open Championship.

Poulter shot rounds of 68-70 at Woburn Golf Club, his home club and one of five regional final qualifying sites in Britain.

Ian Poulter was runner-up the last time the Open Championship was played at Royal Birkdale. Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports

Three spots were available from each site. Shiv Kapur of India, who played his college golf at Purdue, was the medalist at Woburn with a 65 in the second round Tuesday.

Poulter was the runner-up to Padraig Harrington when the Open was last played at Royal Birkdale in 2008. He left his own indelible mark -- Poulter stood so long in one spot, working on his putting, that it killed the grass beneath his shoes and left a pair of footprints.