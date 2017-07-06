Rory McIlroy struggled in front of his home fans on the first day of the Irish Open at Portstewart -- finding himself eight shots off the lead.

The 28-year-old struggled with his putting and finished with 11 straight pars as world No. 542 Daniel Im and Frenchman Benjamin Herbert romped away to share the lead on eight-under.

Spain's Jon Rahm and English duo Oliver Fisher and Matthew Southgate are close to the early pace a shot back, leaving McIlroy to lament a host of missed opportunities.

He said: "I don't think you are going to get this course much easier. There were so many opportunities out there with loads of wedges into the par fours and four par fives that were all very reachable.

"I gave myself lots of chances but just didn't get anything quite going. I didn't get any momentum. I was trying my hardest out there but it just one of those days."