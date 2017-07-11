Chris Riley found a way to stay involved in golf without having to cope with the grind of the PGA Tour. Riley has taken over as golf coach at the University of San Diego.

Riley, whose last full season on the PGA Tour was in 2011, told Golf Digest he spent the last couple of years volunteering as an assistant coach to Dwain Knight at UNLV, where he played.

"He let me shadow it and be part of the program. I fell in love with it," Riley told Digest for a story on its website. "I knew that's what I wanted to do next."

Riley, who grew up in San Diego playing junior golf with Tiger Woods and was his fourballs partner in the 2004 Ryder Cup, won the Reno-Tahoe Classic in 2002 for his lone PGA Tour victory. He reached as high as No. 22 in the world in 2004 after losing in a playoff to John Daly at Torrey Pines.

He said his game was in decline and his daughters (Taylor and Rose) were getting to an age where he wanted to be at home.

"I slowly faded away from professional golf," Riley told Digest. "I kicked back a couple years while I figured out what I want to do next. I'm going to be 44 years old. I was at the point that I didn't want to be a hanger-on. I had such an incredible run. So I focused on doing something else."