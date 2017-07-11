        <
        >

          Jordan Spieth returning to Australian Open from Nov. 23-26 at Australian Golf Club

          7:06 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SYDNEY -- Jordan Spieth is returning to the Australian Open from Nov. 23-26 at The Australian Golf Club in an attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for the third time in four years.

          Golf Australia made the announcement Wednesday.

          The 23-year-old Spieth won the Australian Open at The Australian in 2014 with a 63 on the final day. He narrowly missed a playoff at the same venue in 2015 when he finished tied for second with Adam Scott, a shot behind Matt Jones.

          He won the Australian Open last year at Royal Sydney after a three-way playoff.

          Spieth credited his win at The Australian in 2014 with giving him confidence for a stellar 2015, which included wins at the Masters and U.S. Open and a rise to No. 1 in the rankings.

