FRENCH LICK, Ind. -- Trish Johnson completed a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday in the Senior LPGA Championship, closing with a 1-over 73 to beat Michelle Redman by three strokes in the first-year event.

Johnson finished at 4-under 212 on French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course and earned $90,000. The 51-year-old Englishwoman won the Legends Tour Championship last year at French Lick, beating Juli Inkster on the sixth hole of a playoff.

Johnson opened with rounds of 67 and 72 to take a three-stroke lead over Redman into the final round. The eight-time European Solheim Cup player won three times on the LPGA Tour and 19 times on the Ladies European Tour.

Redman also shot 73. She played at Indiana University.

Hall of Famer Laura Davies (68) tied for third at 1 over with Helen Alfredsson (69) and Wendy Doolan (71).