BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the U.S. Women's Open with neck pain Friday after the lingering issue flared up again during the first two rounds.

Wie made the decision to bow out on the second hole of Friday's second round after bogeying the first to fall to 2-over for the tournament at Trump National Golf Club.

Thank you guys so much for your support...it's what gets me through times like these ❤️❤️ #SeeYouInScotland A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

On Thursday, after play was suspended for more than two hours, it appeared that Wie, who had five holes to play when the delay began, would not be able to finish her round.

Playing partners Suzann Pettersen and Brittany Lincicome teed off on the par-3 14th hole while Wie had her neck massaged by her father. The players then headed toward the green, while B.J. Wie applied ice to the right side of her neck.

A physical therapist came out to the hole and gave Wie some treatment, and she later joined Lincicome and Pettersen on the green.

Wie finished the last five holes at par, making a bogey at the par-3 16th and a birdie on the par-5 finishing hole for a 1-over 73 .

Wie said she did not hit a ball after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship two weeks ago.

"I knew I needed a small miracle and I was excited, so giddy playing today," Wie said. "I was happy playing."

The pain started after the rain delay.

"Felt OK and then I hit one drive at the end that seized it back up," she said. "I called the rules official over. I was ready to pull out. I couldn't swing. Then thankfully the physios came, we had 15 minutes, and I made it through."