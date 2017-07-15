        <
        >

          Patrick Rodgers leads John Deere by two shots after 7-under 64

          8:15 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SILVIS, Ill. -- Patrick Rodgers shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead after the second round of the John Deere Classic.

          Rodgers had eight birdies and a bogey to finish at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run. Finishing on the front nine, he had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch before closing with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

          Bryson DeChambeau was second after a 65.

          Local favorite Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, had a 67 to join Charles Howell III, the co-leader after the first round, at 10 under. Howell followed his opening 63 with a 69.

          Kevin Tway (63), Chesson Hadley (64), Chad Campbell (68) and J.J. Henry (64) were 9 under. Tway had nine birdies in a 10-hole stretch en route to the best round of the day. Hadley is coming off a victory Sunday in the Web.com Tour event in New York.

          Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson shot a 70 to make the cut at 3 under, as did Davis Love III (68).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.