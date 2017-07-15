        <
          Firestone to dedicate bridge for Arnold Palmer at 'Monster' 16th hole

          10:36 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          AKRON, Ohio -- Firestone Country Club will honor the late golf legend Arnold Palmer by naming a stone bridge after him at the signature 16th hole he dubbed "The Monster."

          The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Arnold Palmer Bridge will be dedicated with a plaque Aug. 2 before the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron.

          The 16th hole on Firestone's South Course is 667 yards with a pond in front of the green. Palmer dubbed it "The Monster" in 1960 after carding a triple-bogey 8 during the PGA Championship that year.

          Palmer won three times at Firestone. He died in September at age 87.

          A charity walk is being held in his honor Aug. 2 to raise funds for two children's hospitals.

