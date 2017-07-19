SOUTHPORT, England -- Brandt Snedeker, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, withdrew from The Open on Wednesday because of injury.

In a tweet, Snedeker said that he had a "rib issue pop up last week and it didn't respond to treatment as I had hoped. The Open Championship is one of my favorite tournaments and Birkdale is such a great test. I am gutted I won't be able to compete and look forward to getting healthy as quick as possible.

"I will reevaluate with my doctors when I get back to Nashville and hopefully some rest will do the trick. Thanks for all the support and wish all the players a great Open!!"

He was replaced in the field by James Hahn, who flew from his California home over the weekend on the chance that he might get into the 156-player field.

Brandt Snedeker will not take part in The Open because of a rib injury. Andrew Gombert/EPA

Danny Lee also was at Royal Birkdale and becomes the next alternate if anyone else withdraws. Next in line would be Jim Furyk, though he is playing a PGA Tour event in Alabama this week. This is the first major for which Furyk did not qualify since 1995.

Snedeker, 36, has nine top-10 finishes in major championships, including a tie for third at the 2012 Open at Royal Lytham & St. Anne's. He tied for ninth at the U.S. Open last month.