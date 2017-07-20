Jordan Spieth is off to a smashing start in the Open Championship.

The American star played nearly flawless golf Thursday, shooting a 5-under 65 to share the first-round lead with Brooks Koepka at Royal Birkdale among the early starters. Displaying a fantastic short game whenever he seemed ready to get in trouble, Spieth didn't make a bogey in the first round.

"It's a gettable golf course if you're controlling the ball off the tee," Spieth said.

Spieth, who already owns Masters and U.S. Open titles, made three birdies on the front and two more on the back. He missed an 8-footer for birdie on the final hole but still carded his lowest score at an Open.

Spieth, who narrowly missed getting in a playoff two years ago at St. Andrews, set the tone for his day when he slashed an iron out of the rough on the second hole to within 10 feet for his first birdie.

U.S. Open champion Koepka put himself in contention with three straight birdies beginning at No. 11 and an eagle at No. 17. He is playing his first tournament since his victory at Erin Hills.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.