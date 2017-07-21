OPELIKA, Ala. -- Martin Flores, Cameron Tringale and Zac Blair shared the Barbasol Championship lead at 6-under 65 on Thursday when first-round play was suspended because of darkness.

Flores and Tringale played in the morning on the Lake Course at Grand National, and Blair finished his afternoon round after a rain delay of nearly two hours.

Robert Allenby, Chad Campbell, Rory Sabbatini and Tag Ridings shot 66, and Richy Werenski also was 5 under with two holes left. Steven Alker was 6 under after eight holes, then bogeyed two of the next five. He was 4 under with five holes to play.

Jim Furyk opened with a 69. The 47-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain is playing the event after failing to qualify for the British Open. Davis Love III, at 53 the oldest player in the field, had a 72 -- a stroke better than son Dru Love in their third tournament together.