          Martin Flores, Cameron Tringale, Zac Blair co-lead at suspended Barbasol Championship

          10:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          OPELIKA, Ala. -- Martin Flores, Cameron Tringale and Zac Blair shared the Barbasol Championship lead at 6-under 65 on Thursday when first-round play was suspended because of darkness.

          Flores and Tringale played in the morning on the Lake Course at Grand National, and Blair finished his afternoon round after a rain delay of nearly two hours.

          Robert Allenby, Chad Campbell, Rory Sabbatini and Tag Ridings shot 66, and Richy Werenski also was 5 under with two holes left. Steven Alker was 6 under after eight holes, then bogeyed two of the next five. He was 4 under with five holes to play.

          Jim Furyk opened with a 69. The 47-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain is playing the event after failing to qualify for the British Open. Davis Love III, at 53 the oldest player in the field, had a 72 -- a stroke better than son Dru Love in their third tournament together.

