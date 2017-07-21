SOUTHPORT, England -- Jordan Spieth finished off a windy and wet second round of the British Open with a 1-under 69 to take the lead.

This is the fourth time the 23-year-old Texan has at least a share of the 36-hole lead in a major. He won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and had control of the 2016 Masters until his infamous triple bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta National.

Despite inclement weather, Jordan Spieth shot a 1-under 69 at The Open Friday to grab the lead at 6-under. AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Spieth seized control of the lead with birdies on the 11th and 12th hole. He was on his way to a bigger lead with a 3-wood that rolled 100 yards onto the green to about 15 feet. But he missed a short par putt on the 16th.

Spieth was at 4-under 136. Matt Kuchar was two shots behind.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar got to the clubhouse Friday afternoon just before the weather turned, adding a 1-over-par 71 to his opening 65 to finish at 136, 4 under par heading into the weekend.

Rory McIlroy, who played the first six holes of the championship in 5 over par on Thursday, rebounded to get on the leaderboard Friday. He played the 10th through 27th holes of the tournament in 63 and didn't drop a shot Friday until the 13th hole after making four birdies in his first six holes.

"It's only going to get more difficult," said Ernie Els, the two-time Open champion who shot 73 and stands at 1 over par.