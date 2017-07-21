ANDOVER, Kan. -- Noah Goodwin advanced to the U.S. Junior Amateur championship match for the second straight year Friday, setting up a title showdown with Matthew Wolff at Flint Hills National.

The 17-year-old Goodwin, from Corinth, Texas, beat Davis Shore of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2 up in the quarterfinals, and topped India's Rayhan Thomas 5 and 4 in the semifinals.

Goodwin fell 2 and 1 to Australia's Min Woo Lee last year in the 36-hole final at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

The 18-year-old Wolff, from Agoura Hills, California, edged fellow Oklahoma State freshman Austin Eckroat of Edmond, Oklahoma, 1 up in the quarterfinals, and beat South Africa's Garrick Higgo 3 and 1 in the semifinals.