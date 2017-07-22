Jordan Spieth will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the British Open.

Looking for his first Open title, Spieth is three clear of Matt Kuchar. He widened his lead on the final hole, sinking a birdie putt from the edge of the green, while Kuchar missed one that was closer.

Spieth separated himself from the field with a third-round 65, matching his score from the first round. Kuchar, playing in the same final group, shot a 66.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka was six shots back, tied with Canadian Austin Connelly. Branden Grace was another shot back after shooting a major championship record 62.