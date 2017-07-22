        <
          Noah Goodwin beats Matthew Wolff to win US Junior Amateur

          7:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANDOVER, Kan. -- Noah Goodwin rallied to beat Matthew Wolff 1 up in 100-degree heat Saturday in the U.S. Junior Amateur final to become the third player to win a year after losing the title match.

          The 17-year-old Goodwin, from Corinth, Texas, was four holes down with eight to play at Flint Hills National before pulling off the second-biggest comeback in tournament history.

          The match ended when Wolff conceded Goodwin's 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 36th. Wolff drove left into the water hazard and was facing a putt for double bogey.

          Goodwin plans to graduate from high school early and enroll at SMU in January. The 18-year-old Wolff, from Agoura Hills, California, will be a freshman at Oklahoma State.

          Last year, Goodwin fell 2 and 1 to Australia's Min Woo Lee at The Honors Course in Tennessee. Mason Rudolph (1950) and Tim Straub (1983) also won a year after falling in the title match.

