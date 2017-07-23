SOUTHPORT, England -- Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth are tied for the lead at the British Open even after a wildly errant tee shot that cost Spieth a penalty shot and led to a bogey on the 13th hole.

Spieth sliced his tee shot more than 60 yards right, over a tall sand dune near the driving range. He ended up taking an unplayable lie and hit his next shot from the driving range, near a Titleist truck.

The bizarre sequence played out in slow motion as Spieth took more than 20 minutes before hitting his shot. The 3-iron from the range was a blind shot that cleared the dune and ended up in front of a bunker short of the green.

Spieth then pitched up and made a 6-foot putt for a remarkable bogey.

Kuchar made par on the hole to stay 8 under.

China's Li Haotong was in the clubhouse two shots out of the lead after making birdies on the last four holes for a 7-under-63