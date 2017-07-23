ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Nanna Koerstz Madsen earned an immediate LPGA Tour card with her third Symetra Tour victory of the season, breaking the developmental circuit's 72-hole record for relation to par Sunday in the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic.

Koerstz Madsen won by seven strokes, closing with a 6-under 66 for a 22-under 266 total at Brook-Lea Country Club. The 22-year-old Danish player broke the tour record of 19 under set by Jennifer Song on a par-70 course in 2010 in Decatur, Illinois.

"It (LPGA) was the goal from the very beginning of the year and now I have it so it feels really, really nice," Koerstz Madsen said.

Koerstz Madsen opened with rounds of 66, 67 and 67, and had 26 birdies and four bogeys. She earned $22,500 to jump from second to first on the money list with $85,456 in 10 starts.

"The course was really scoreable, but I played really well this week," Koerstz Madsen said. "I was very good off the tee and good on the greens, too."

Laura Wearn was second after a 65. Australia's Hannah Green shot a 64 to finish third at 14 under.

Koerstz Madsen was already in the Ladies Scottish Open next week through her Ladies European Tour membership and will attempt to qualify for the Women's British Open the following week. She will have a chance to play the Cambia Portland Classic, Indy Women in Tech Championship and Canadian Pacific Women's Open based on her new LPGA status.

"I'm not sure yet what I'm going to play on the LPGA the rest of the year, maybe I'll play those three that I can get into," Koerstz Madsen said. "I definitely want to play at least the last event (Symetra Tour Championship) on the Symetra Tour."

Koerstz Madsen also won Symetra Classic in April in Georgia and the Fuccillo Kia Classic in June in New York. She's the 12th player in Symetra Tour history to win three times in a season and the fourth in the last four years, following Marissa Steen in 2014, Annie Park in 2015 and Madelene Sagstrom last year.

Koerstz Madsen also won a Ladies European Tour's event in the Czech Republic last year and represented Denmark in the Rio Olympics. She's in the mix for one of Annika Sorenstam's Solheim Cup captain's picks.