          Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy favored to win PGA Championship

          9:56 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          After one of the great turnarounds in the history of The Open, one Las Vegas sportsbook has made Jordan Spieth a co-favorite to win the 2017 PGA Championship.

          Spieth is 8-1 to win the title (and take home the career Grand Slam), along with Rory McIlroy.

          Spieth had a three-shot lead entering the final round of The Open at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, England, but lost it on a bizarre 13th hole in which he had to take an unplayable lie and hit a shot from the driving range. He finished the championship by going 5-under par in the final five holes.

          Dustin Johnson opened at 10-1 to win the PGA Championship, with Rickie Fowler and Jason Day at 15-1.

          U.S. Open champ Brookes Koepka is 25-1, while 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia is also 25-1.

          The PGA Championship will take place Aug. 10-13 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

