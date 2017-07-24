There were many comparisons made between Jordan Spieth and Jack Nicklaus over the past few weeks surrounding The Open, and even more so after Spieth locked up his third career major Sunday at Royal Birkdale.

And while Spieth has been wary of such comparisons -- "In no way, shape or form do I think I'm anywhere near that, whatsoever" -- Nicklaus took to Twitter to praise the 23-year-old and marvel at Spieth's decision-making on the par-4 13th hole, in the rain.

"I don't know if I would have figured out to go over to the driving range for that shot," Nicklaus wrote. "That was an unbelievable decision and unbelievable 5. That putt was so huge."

Jordan Spieth talks with rules officials on the 13th hole at Royal Birkdale. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Spieth's tee shot in the rain on the par-4 13th was so far right that it sailed over the gallery, over the dunes behind them and was closer to the practice range than the fairway. When he finally found the ball, it was nestled in thick grass on a hill so steep Spieth could barely stand up. He appeared to be headed for a double-bogey at best.

He took a 1-shot penalty for an unplayable lie and took relief as far back as he wanted, onto the range, behind the equipment trucks. Then he received free relief from the trucks. That still left him a blind shot over the tall dunes to a fairway littered with pot bunkers.

His 3-iron stopped just short of one of them in front of the green, and he pitched over it to about 7 feet and holed the putt to escape with a bogey.

From the driving range to the Claret Jug, Spieth entered rare territory just four days before his 24th birthday. He joined Nicklaus (who was also 23) as the only other player to win three different majors before turning 24.

Spieth goes to Quail Hollow in North Carolina next month with a chance to get that final leg of the Grand Slam.

Spieth, who finished at 12-under 268, became the first player to post all four rounds in the 60s at Royal Birkdale, which was hosting its 10th Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.