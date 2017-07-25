Jordan Spieth credits his special affinity with Australia for helping propel him on the path towards golfing immortality.

Spieth is potentially three weeks away from becoming the youngest player in history to win all four of golf's major championships after adding British Open glory to his 2015 Masters and US Open victories.

The Texan collected his first two majors months after breaking a 16-month title drought at the Australian Open and is now drinking from the Claret Jug after hoisting the Stonehaven Cup for a second time last November.

Spieth confirmed this month he'd return to Sydney for a fourth straight year in November to defend his Open crown at The Australian Golf Club.

While most international stars are settling in for Christmas, the world No.3 is adamant his relaxing but competitive annual sojourns to Australia help set up his entire season.

"I do kick back there. I'm very excited to go back," Spieth said after his thrilling three-stroke comeback win at Royal Birkdale.

"We really enjoyed our time there. Anytime you can close a tournament, it helps going forward."

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Spieth held his nerve to drain a four-metre putt to upstage Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall in a three-way playoff at Royal Sydney last December and says he recalled that clutch moment as he faced adversity down the stretch on Sunday.

"The more you do it, the more scenarios you've gone through, and so the more you're prepared for it and that helps," he said.

"Last year I wasn't putting great and made a big putt on 16 (at Royal Sydney), and then a nice par putt on 17 - and then went in the playoff, after I couldn't make anything all day, similar to today.

"And I thought that was important to look back on and think I didn't have my best putting stuff, which is normally what has won me tournaments, but I was still able to close the deal and I've taken that into this year."

Adam Scott hopes the new Pied Piper of Australia's fairways continues returning Down Under "forever".

"It's awesome. It's really great for the tournament, great for Australian golf. I love the fact that Jordan enjoys coming down," Scott said.

"And he's already said how excited he is to me to be coming back and playing.

"It's a big boost for us. He has added so much to the tournament since he first came to Australia a few years back."

Spieth, who turns 24 on Thursday, also praised his long-time Australian swing coach Cameron McCormick, as well as his caddie Michael Greller, for adding mental steel to his incredibly talented game.

"I owe them both a lot," he said.

If he wins the US PGA Championship from August 10-13, Spieth will eclipse Tiger Woods as the youngest player in history to win all four majors.