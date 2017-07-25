Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has been admitted to hospital and faces a possible third battle with leukaemia.

Former US PGA Tour player Lyle was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday after routine blood tests showed an abnormality.

The 35-year-old father of two has twice beaten acute myeloid leukaemia, in 1998 and 2012.

The Victorian then mounted a brief comeback to the PGA Tour in 2015, using a medical exemption to try and win back his card but came up short.

Lyle then returned to Australia permanently to be with wife Briony and daughters Lusi and Jemma.

Lyle's daughter, Lusi, was born just days after his second leukemia diagnosis. After all he's been through, Lyle says he could walk away from golf and still be happy. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results and Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist," a statement on behalf of Lyle read.

"He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.

"He has undergone several tests and will have several more in the coming days. At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis and we do not have an agreed treatment plan.

"We cannot speculate about anything until we get more information. We are grateful to be surrounded by incredibly supportive people and we truly appreciate your consideration and respect for our privacy at this time."