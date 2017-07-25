Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has been admitted to hospital and faces a third battle with leukemia.

The former US PGA Tour player was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday after routine blood tests showed an abnormality.

Editor's Picks Harig: After cancer, Lyle keeps tour dream alive Cancer nearly took Jarrod Lyle's life and derailed his PGA Tour career twice. Now, he's fighting to remain on tour with a new perspective.

The family of the the 35-year-old father of two confirmed Wednesday that he has again been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He beat the disease previously in 1998 and 2012.

"We've just received confirmation that Jarrod does have a relapse of AML, which is what he's had twice already," Lyle's wife Briony Lyle said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper's website. "Right now, as we're in this room, he's beginning his chemotherapy treatment. We're not sure how long it will be for. The aim of it is to get him into remission."

The Victorian mounted a brief comeback to the PGA Tour in 2015, using a medical exemption to try and win back his card but came up short.

Lyle then returned to Australia permanently to be with wife and daughters Lusi and Jemma. He hasn't competed anywhere since a T-45 in a PGA Tour Australasian event two months ago.

"The doctor said today it is a curative intent. The aim is to provide some sort of a cure," Briony Lyle was quoted as saying in the newspaper. "They're still doing quite a few more tests. He will require another transplant and it does sound as if the technology has come a long way in the past five years.

"He's got a good track record and that's what everyone keeps reminding themselves. He's done it before, why not a third time? That's the goal."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.