1. Taking on his demons

Jordan Spieth figured his Masters disaster in 2016 was behind him when he won at Colonial a few weeks later. But making consecutive bogeys before a quadruple-bogey 7 at Augusta National's 12th hole not only saw him squander a 5-shot back-nine advantage as Danny Willett won the green jacket; it left an emotional scar that he acknowledged Sunday would not go completely away until he won another major championship.

When Spieth let go of a 3-shot final-round advantage to Matt Kuchar on Sunday after just four holes at Royal Birkdale, the good vibes that three days of solid golf had produced at The Open were gone. Now Spieth knew he was in for a battle, and another psychological hurdle if he were not able to rebound and pull it off.

Things only got worse as Spieth continued to hit so many wayward shots. He hit just 24 of 56 fairways for the tournament to rank 100th for the week and only five of 14 on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth was all smiles after winning The Open, but he admits that he was feeling the pressure during the final round. Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

And, of course, then came his nadir, the par-4 13th hole where Spieth hit his tee shot some 70 yards off line, conked a spectator, had to search for his ball, determined it was unplayable and then ended up taking a drop on the driving range. That he somehow made just a bogey-5 saved the tournament, as he then went on to play the next four holes in an astonishing 5 under par.

And he admitted afterward what was going on in his head.

"Before the round I thought I have a reputation as being able to close but was hesitant in saying 'majors' to myself. I put a lot of pressure on myself unfortunately, not on purpose, before the round today, just thinking this is the best opportunity that I've had since the '16 Masters. And if it weren't to go my way today, then all I'm going to be questioned about and thought about and murmured about is in comparison to that, and that adds a lot of pressure to me.

"And a lot more attention, a lot more, versus just being able to kind of go about your own thing. And I never realized how underrated that was. I wanted to be in this position, but here and there it becomes harder when it doesn't go your way. And you're harder on yourself because you expect so much."

2. The 13th-hole time dilemma

There has been considerable reaction to the amount of time it took for Spieth to play the 13th hole, especially in relation to playing the second shot, which took approximately 21 minutes and had many questioning why there wasn't a penalty and what effect it had on Kuchar.

First, the only possibility for a time penalty was in looking for the ball, which was found within the five-minute allotment. From there, it became a question of what to do about taking an unplayable lie.

Spieth hit a shot from the driving range after taking a drop while playing the 13th hole. Andy Rain/EPA

Spieth quickly and smartly realized that he could go back as far as he wanted as long as he kept the ball in line with the hole. It wasn't his fault that equipment vans were along that line, and he smartly chose to drop there, knowing that he would get line-of-sight-relief, on the Birkdale driving range. The range was so far out of play it was never considered to be marked as out of bounds, and Spieth took advantage -- even though he had some 240 yards to the hole, and a blind shot at that.

At this point, he appeared to play his third shot (after the unplayable lie penalty) a bit hastily, not striking the ball solid but getting a break when the ball failed to roll into a greenside bunker. Spieth got it up and down for an unlikely 5 and apologized to Kuchar for how long the whole thing took.

As Jack Nicklaus said on Twitter: "And while it did take him a long time between the tee shot and the next shot, Jordan figured out what to do. I don't know if I would have figure out to go over to the driving range. That was an unbelievable decision and unbelievable 5. That putt was so huge."

Lots of debate about the time taken by Spieth on ruling. Unusual circumstance took time to sort. Kuch was collateral damage unfortunately. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 23, 2017

3. The reaction

And there was plenty of it to Spieth's victory. Just a sampling:

When I was 24 if I wasn't missing cuts on tour, I was grinding it out for 800 bucks on the mini tour. Unreal! Congrats @JordanSpieth — Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc) July 23, 2017

Congrats to Jordan! Possibly one of the best fight backs in the history of the game! #TheOpen @TheOpen — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 23, 2017

I'm out of things to tweet at this point honestly — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017

4. The rundown

Michael Greller, Spieth's caddie, with the shot-by-shot rundown of the final round at Royal Birkdale. And with the asterisk for the yardage on the 13th hole.

6-iron from 198 yards to 4', 1 putt

3-wood from 256 yards to 55', 1 putt

8-iron from 153 yards to 25', 1 putt

53 yards to 8', 1 putt pic.twitter.com/4nfsNFKgp9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 25, 2017

5. Airport celebration

Spieth left England on Sunday night via a private plane with several other players and was greeted by friends and family in the wee hours of Monday morning in Dallas, as his mom, Christine Spieth, noted.

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

6. More from mom

Each of the next three major championships will offer the opportunity for a player to complete the career Grand Slam: Spieth at the PGA, Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open. Mickelson, 47, is running out of chances, but both Spieth and McIlroy will have numerous opportunities to get that fourth major.

And McIlroy is hoping he beats Spieth to the honor by first denying him a chance at the PGA next month at Quail Hollow, where the Northern Irishman has won two PGA Tour events.

"I desperately want to prevent him from doing that," McIlroy told the Daily Mail at an event in London on Monday. "Obviously I want to get another major under my belt and go to Augusta trying to do it. Being one leg away from that Grand Slam brings its own pressure and I've experienced that over the last couple of years.

"Jordan's riding on the crest of a wave at the minute and he'll go into Quail Hollow with a lot of confidence. But I've done well around there and had some good results in the PGA Championship so I'd love to make him wait an extra year."

Since the PGA in 2014, McIlroy has three top-10s at the Masters but has not been a serious Sunday contender.

8. Birkdale praise

It was tough to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Royal Birkdale, prompting many to wonder why The Open is not played at the Southport, England, venue more often. This was the 10th Open at Birkdale, which was originally slated to host the championship for the first time in 1940 when World War II intervened.

From 1954 to 1983, Birkdale (it was given Royal status in 1951) had The Open six times, never going more than seven years between visits. But since then there have been just four Opens at Birkdale, with 10- and nine-year waits for the last two. The club also hosted the Ryder Cup in 1965 and 1969.

Among the reasons for longer waits: Turnberry joined the rota in 1977, while Carnoustie (out from 1975 to 1999) and Royal Liverpool (out from 1967 to 2006) returned after lengthy absences. In 2019, The Open will return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for just its second visit and first since 1951.

But Royal Birkdale set attendance records this year, drawing more people than any other Open staged in England and surpassed only by two Opens at St. Andrews. And it delivers top-notch winners. Nine players have won the 10 Opens there (Peter Thomson twice), and they've combined to win 37 majors.

9. Zach's emotions

Zach Johnson's neighbor is Kuchar, and he has become good friends with Spieth. Johnson and Spieth rode home together on the same plane in 2015 after Johnson won The Open and did so again Sunday night after Spieth won. And under the circumstances, we'll give Zach a pass on his spelling of Claret Jug.