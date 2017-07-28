IRVINE, Scotland -- Hall of Famer Karrie Webb shot a 7-under 65 in cold and windy conditions Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Cristie Kerr in the Ladies Scottish Open.

Webb played the final 10 holes in 7 under at Dundonald Links. The 42-year-old Australian star birdied the par-4 ninth, made five straight birdies on Nos. 11-15 and added another birdie on the par-5 18th. Karrie Webb holds a one-shot lead over Cristie Kerr after the first round of the Ladies Scottish Open. Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Kerr closed with a birdie on the No. 9 in her bogey-free round in the event sanctioned by the LPGA Tour for the first time. It has been part of the Ladies European Tour since 1986.

Fellow major champions Stacy Lewis and Inbee Park were tied for third at 69 along with Sei Young Kim, Lina Boqvist and Pornanong Phatlum. ANA Inspiration winner So Yeon Ryu had a 71, and Michelle Wie shot 72.

Lydia Ko opened with a 74. She has gone a full year without winning on the LPGA Tour.

The Ricoh Women's British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.