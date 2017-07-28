American Cristie Kerr will take a slender lead into the third round of the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open after battling against more tough conditions at Dundonald Links.

A second round of 73 was enough for Kerr to move to the top of the leaderboard on five-under-par, with first-round leader Karrie Webb a shot behind after a 75.

"I didn't hit it that great today but I still managed," Kerr said after a round containing three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. "My caddie and I managed the golf course well and we made the recovery shots when we needed to."

Webb's 75 was 10 shots worse than her opening round, but the Australian was not too downhearted given the strong winds which made scoring difficult.

"It's disappointing because I bogeyed the last two [holes]," Webb said. "I fought really hard to be one over with two to go, just a couple of bad swings... bad tee shots really that made it difficult to hit the greens.

"So I'm disappointed with that, but obviously if you'd told me before I teed off yesterday I'd be four under I probably would have taken it."

Only six players were under par at the halfway stage, with Korea's Sei Young Kim and Sun Young Yoo on three under, Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum two under and Iceland's Olafia Kristinsdottir on one under.

A 68 from France's Joanna Klatten was the lowest round of the day and took her to level par alongside England's Georgia Hall, Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Australia's Minjee Lee.

Olympic champion Inbee Park slipped to three over after a 78, while world number four Lydia Ko missed the cut following a 79.