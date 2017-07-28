AUGUSTA, Mo. -- Erica Shepherd and Jennifer Chang each won two matches Friday at Boone Valley to advance to the US Girls' Junior final.

Shepherd, 16, from Greenwood, Indiana, beat Youngin Chun of Gainesville, Florida, 3 and 1 in the quarterfinals, and rallied to edge Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City, Arkansas, in 19 holes in the semifinals.

Shepherd, a left-hander, has verbally committed to attend Duke in 2019.

Chang, 17, from Cary, North Carolina, beat Calista Reyes of San Diego 4 and 2 in the quarterfinals, and topped Taylor Roberts of Parkland, Florida, 5 and 4 in the semifinals.

Chang has verbally committed to attend Southern California in the fall of 2018.