OAKVILLE, Ontario -- Brent McLaughlin is no longer serving as tournament director at the RBC Canadian Open.

Golf Canada said Friday that McLaughlin had left Glen Abbey Golf Club and would not be acting in his current role for the weekend at the PGA Tour event. A previous statement said McLaughlin was suspended.

No further explanation was given beyond it being an internal employee matter.

A news conference with Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum was scheduled for Saturday morning.

McLaughlin also serves as the tournament director for the CP Women's Open, set for Aug. 24-27 at the Ottawa Hunt. It is not known whether McLaughlin will sit out the LPGA Tour event as well.

Longtime tournament director Bill Paul will serve as interim tournament at Glen Abbey.