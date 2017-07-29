Karrie Webb and Sei Young Kim battled brutal conditions at Dundonald Links to share the lead heading into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open.

Webb (70) and Kim (69) played through sideways rain and 30 miles per hour winds to reach six under par, two strokes clear of halfway leader Cristie Kerr, who dropped back with a 73.

Carlota Ciganda and Sun Young Yoo are two shots further back, with England's Georgia Hall the best placed Briton another two shots back in a share of sixth.

Hall of Famer Webb, now 42 and in her 23rd season as a professional, made two bogeys and some sensational saves on the back nine.

The Australian veteran and Kim then showed their mettle as they birdied the 17th in a torrential rainstorm.

Coming down the par-five 18th, Kim hit a superb second shot up to 10 feet from the hole and faced an eagle putt to move one stroke ahead. But the wind buffeted her ball and it ended just left of the hole.

"I've never played before in this weather," said Kim, 24, the world number 11 from Seoul. "It was a really great experience. It's rare to play with veteran players, like Cristie and Karrie: they are really great players.

"It was really tough to focus on each shot, but I kept focused for a few seconds."

Seven-times major winner Webb said: "I felt very comfortable out there early on and got off to a good start, so that settled any nerves.

"I really just hung in there on the back nine. I actually got a couple of good breaks when it was raining. "I made some good up and downs as well."

The last time Webb -- who has gone 71 events since her last win on the LPGA Tour at the 2014 Founders Cup -- held a lead after 54 holes was the 2014 HSBC Women's Champions, where she finished third.

Kim has held the 54-hole lead three times, winning the last two at the LOTTE Championship and the Blue Bay LPGA in 2015.