Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is known for making shots on the basketball court, but this week, he will be trying to make shots on the golf course. He will play in the Ellie Mae Classic, a Web.com Tour event, on a sponsor exemption. Follow along as he prepares to tee off against professional golfers at TPC Stonebrae on Thursday.

At this week's Web.com Tour event Steph Curry will be playing on a sponsor exemption. He's playing Callaway woods and irons, including this wedge with his pre game saying on it. He's using a Scotty Cameron putter. Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer

Pretty silky smooth swing for a guy coming off a trip from China! Steph Curry gearing up for his pro golf debut, on the practice range before heading out to the course (TPC Stonebrae). Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer 0:11 Curry tees it up on the driving range

Steph Curry (getting the ball out of the hole) just told me that he's never seen it this clear up here at TPC Stonebrae. With no wind at all, Curry has played five holes so far and has been hitting the ball very solidly. Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer