Former PGA champion Steve Elkington will be inducted this fall into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame, and he couldn't be prouder.

"I've lived longer in Texas than in my home country of Australia, so this honor is special to me,'' Elkington said. "So many famous players have come from the state of Texas and I'm proud to be included as one of those now.''

Elkington will be inducted Oct. 9 along with two-time U.S. Women's Amateur champion Kelli Kuehne, PGA professional James "Buddy'' Cook of San Antonio and Montford T. Johnson Jr., who helped shape amateur golf policy while serving in the USGA.

Elkington won the 1995 PGA Championship at Riviera in a playoff over Colin Montgomerie. He also won The Players Championship in 1991 and 1997, and he won the Vardon Trophy for the lowest adjusted scoring average in 1995.

He was the first prominent Australian to play college golf in America, helping to lead the Houston Cougars to national titles in 1982, 1984 and 1985. Elkington still lives in the Houston area and considers Jack Burke Jr. his mentor.