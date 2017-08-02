David Feherty, who brings comic relief and analysis to golf on NBC and Golf Channel, is coping with tragedy.

Feherty revealed Tuesday on Twitter that his oldest son, Shey, died of a drug overdose on Saturday.

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

Thank you all so much for your messages. To be surrounded by such love is of great comfort to me at this time — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

A funeral service was held Tuesday in Dallas.

"Our deepest condolences go out to David Feherty and his family on the passing of his oldest son, Shey," Golf Channel said in a statement. "Family means everything to David, and his Golf Channel, NBC Sports and extended television family send their love and support at this difficult time."