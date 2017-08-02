        <
        >

          David Feherty says son died of drug overdose on 29th birthday

          1:20 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          David Feherty, who brings comic relief and analysis to golf on NBC and Golf Channel, is coping with tragedy.

          Feherty revealed Tuesday on Twitter that his oldest son, Shey, died of a drug overdose on Saturday.

          A funeral service was held Tuesday in Dallas.

          "Our deepest condolences go out to David Feherty and his family on the passing of his oldest son, Shey," Golf Channel said in a statement. "Family means everything to David, and his Golf Channel, NBC Sports and extended television family send their love and support at this difficult time."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.