Tommy Fleetwood admits he needs to sharpen up his game in order to contend for a third victory of the season in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron this week.

Fleetwood was one of the favourites for last month's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, a course situated just a few miles from his home town of Southport.

The 26-year-old struggled to an opening 76 and made the halfway cut for the first time in four Open appearances on the mark of five over par, before rounds of 66 and 70 saw him finish in a tie for 27th.

"It was great to be spoken of as a possible winner of a major," Fleetwood said as he prepared to make his debut at Firestone Country Club, where he will partner Daniel Berger and Rafa Cabrera Bello in the first two rounds.

"I think that's brilliant and the support I had from the home crowd was amazing. I'm not going to say pressure, I can't really think of the word, but it's the biggest event that I've had in front of a home crowd.

"The world was watching and I was one of the names that was set for winning, so hopefully it's not going to be the last one that people talk about me to win a major.

"It was a different experience and except for Thursday, where it felt like I played okay but got punished a couple of times, I had a great time. I just wish Thursday would have been better, but it was a great week."

As well as victories in Abu Dhabi and France this season, Fleetwood was second behind world number one Dustin Johnson in the WGC-Mexico Championship, Johnson having earlier won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title.

The world no. 15 also lost a playoff for the Shenzhen International in China and was fourth in the US Open, but continues to work hard on his game under coach Alan Thompson.

"There's a little bit of work to be done, a little bit of sharpening things up, but that's golf, it ebbs and flows," Fleetwood added.

"Sometimes it feels further away than what it is or sometimes it's just the tiniest thing that can make it happen. "I'm enjoying working, to be honest. Yeah, the game could be a little bit sharper, but you've just got to keep going and [it will] come around."