Tony Romo won't be quitting his day job anytime soon.

The retired quarterback failed to break 80 in the opening two rounds of the Western Amateur and was far outside the projected cut line Wednesday at one of golf's most prestigious amateur events.

Romo carded an opening-round, 9-over 80 on Tuesday at Skokie Country Club outside Chicago, closing his round with back-to-back, triple-bogey 7s. Wednesday wasn't better, as Romo shot an 82 that included a 7-over 42 on the front.

Romo's 162 total put him in a tie for 151st -- of 156 players in the field -- with play wrapping up late Wednesday. The cut was projected to come at 2-under 142.

This year's invitation-only Western Amateur field is loaded, with world No. 1 Joaquin Niemann, NCAA champion Braden Thornberry and Scottie Scheffler, the low amateur at last month's U.S. Open, all in the field.

Romo, 37, retired earlier this offseason and is set to enter the broadcast booth for CBS later this summer.