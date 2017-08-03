AKRON, Ohio -- Jordan Spieth drank beer out of the Claret Jug, celebrated his Open victory with family and friends in the wee hours at the airport in Dallas after his overnight flight landed, and even received congratulatory hand-written letters from President George W. Bush and Jack Nicklaus.

All of it was special, and there will undoubtedly be more to come as the Champion Golfer of the Year.

But Spieth had a wry smile when recounting the text he received from Phil Mickelson after the stirring victory at Royal Birkdale, a "heartfelt, very nice note of congratulations.''

Spieth also noted, however, that Mickelson sheepishly acknowledged the banter that the two had exchanged a week earlier.

On the Sunday prior to The Open, Mickelson was speaking with a reporter in the Royal Birkdale locker room when Spieth arrived. Appearing somewhat lost, and searching for his locker in the area where Mickelson was sitting, Phil's eyes widened. As only Mickelson can, he pounced.

"Uh, this area right here? It's for past champions,'' Mickelson, who won the tournament in 2013, quipped.

Spieth gave it right back: "I haven't played enough yet. It only took you 20 years to win it.''

And so it was on.

Jordan Spieth carded five birdies in his first competitive round since winning The Open at Royal Birkdale last month. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Spieth was exactly right, as Mickelson won The Open at Muirfield on his 20th try. Spieth was playing just his fifth Open when he rallied over the closing holes, playing the last 5 in 5 under par to win by 3 strokes over Matt Kuchar.

"Every time I give him a hard time, it usually comes back to bite me,'' Mickelson said Thursday at Firestone Country Club, where the two players shared lunch after the first round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. "We've had a lot of fun over the last four or five years.

"He doesn't drop a lot of lines, but the ones he does drop I do remember because they're very funny. I thought I got him. (Seven) days later ... it always comes back to bite me. We have a funny kind of banter.''

Spieth, 24, is trying to enjoy the glow of victory while maintaining the momentum he gained from consecutive wins at the Travelers Championship and The Open.

He opened the Bridgestone with a 3-under-par 67 to tie for third, 2 strokes behind first-round leader Thomas Pieters. Next week Spieth attempts to win his fourth major title and complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

"I want to feel a little better about the way I'm golfing as I go through each round, which is going to be tough off of 3 under,'' he said. "This is better than I thought I was going to be today. This week, with how difficult it is driving, my No. 1 priority is getting the back in check off the tee, feeling like I have good control off the tee. That's going to be extremely important next week.''

Indeed, if there has been an issue for Spieth of late it is his tee shots. The wayward tee shot on the 13th hole at Royal Birkdale -- from where he made a miraculous bogey -- stands out, of course. But he hit just 24 of 56 fairways that week.

He did manage to hit 8 of 14 on Thursday, but the problem is pronounced enough that even President Bush noted it in his letter to Spieth.

"I've played a bit of golf with him back in Dallas and he always puts something funny in there,'' Spieth said. "He said, 'Call me, I think I need to give you some driving lessons.' I've played with him and I know that I definitely don't need driving lessons from him, but anyway, I thought that was good.''

And so was a good bit of the other messages he received.

"Mr. Nicklaus was just like his tweets, extremely heartfelt and really cool,'' Spieth said. "I got tremendous texts from Tiger (Woods), Phil, Rory (McIlroy), to go along with all the guys that we were there with. Pretty awesome.''

Having hit a few wayward drives in his day, Mickelson was more impressed with the stretch of golf that Spieth played to overcome his early shaky play at Royal Birkdale. Through 13 holes, Spieth was 4 over par for his round, having squandered a 3-stroke 54-hole advantage.

Then he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to surge to the title -- and earn that place in the champion's area of The Open locker room alongside Mickelson, 47 -- who had played The Open as an amateur (1991) before Spieth was even born.

"He just finds a way to win,'' Mickelson said. "It's like Hartford (at the Travelers Championship) when he played the back nine and didn't have his best stuff. He just finds a way to win. And that's an intangible that he has.''