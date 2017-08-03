Stephen Curry's first drive of the Ellie Mae Classic lands in a golf cart drink holder. He was able to take a drop with no penalty. (0:33)

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry showed he can hang inside the ropes of a professional golf tournament Thursday, carding a 4-over 74 in the opening round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California.

Curry, a 2-handicap playing on a sponsor's exemption, drew quite a crowd at the event, where Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has played a few times in the past. The Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard high-fived fans -- some 300-plus at the picturesque course providing panoramic views overlooking San Francisco Bay -- between some holes and chatted with the other two in his threesome, Sam Ryder and defending champion Stephan Jaeger.

Curry was 2-over on both the front and back sides at TPC Stonebrae, where he didn't have a single 3-putt. He was tied for 146th when his round ended, with the afternoon groups still on the course. Among the players he finished ahead of was Casey Wittenberg (76), who is ranked No. 429 in the world.

As Curry warmed up on the range early, he turned to caddie Jonnie West -- his golf partner on road trips with Golden State -- and said, "Let's go, man, let's go.'' Perhaps his golf version of "Lock in! #dubnation.''

Curry, who munched on a breakfast sandwich at the green of his first hole, missed badly on his initial ball of the day, landing his tee shot off a hill that kicked it perfectly into the cup holder of a golf cart. He then took a drop.

Not quite as spot-on as those signature pregame tunnel shots at Oracle Arena or jaw-dropping, buzzer-beating 3-pointers from way, way back.

On the 15th fairway, Curry leaned on West, a member of Golden State's front office and son of Hall of Famer Jerry West. Then Curry finished the par-5 15th by sinking a 5-foot, downhill birdie putt.

FIRST BIRDIE for Steph Curry happens at the par five 15th!! Small celebration, but a celebration none the less with his caddie! That birdie also move Curry back to +2 thru his first six holes. The lead is -5. Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer

He made par on No. 16, then survived a tee shot to the bunker and a near stumble climbing out of the sand on the par-4 18th and made about an 8-footer to save par. That prompted a triumphant club tap to his shoe and Curry then held up the ball sporting a big grin.

Huge par save at the 18th hole for Steph Curry! As the ball went in the hole he even gave the Tiger Woods fist pump before this wave to the crowd after getting the ball from the hole. Curry makes the turn at +2 for the tournament hitting 3 of 7 fairways, 3 of 9 greens, but 13 putts!! Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer

Curry began his round on the back nine and was 2-over 37 at the turn, where he eagerly accepted a bag of fast food chicken for lunch.

With so many cameras clicking, cheers and whistles moments after he struck the ball and hundreds of supporters in No. 30 shirts and Warriors gear, this was no doubt a "Strength In Numbers'' kind of day.

Curry got plenty of help along the 7,024-yard, par-70 course. Those with homes along the course gathered in groups on decks to catch a hole. "Good luck, Steph!'' "Play well, Steph!'' "Sit, sit, sit!'' hollered 9-year-old Noah Zilka of Benicia, attending with grandfather, Tom Zilka.

On Friday, Curry will be focusing on making the cut. He said earlier this week that making the weekend would be the highlight.

"The cut would be, if I can just give myself a chance, like go into Friday with a realistic chance to make it, that would be amazing," he said. "I want to know what that adrenaline rush is like, because for me, that would be like winning the tourney."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.