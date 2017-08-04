The major champions from 2017 will be grouped together during the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sergio Garcia (Masters), Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) and Jordan Spieth (The Open) will begin play at 8:25 a.m. ET Thursday off the 10th tee. Spieth, 24, will be attempting to become just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam.

Defending champion Jimmy Walker is in a group with Phil Mickelson and Jason Dufner, both past PGA champions, that tees off at 1:25 p.m.

Other prominent groups are No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Henrik Stenson at 8:35 a.m.; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler at 1:35 p.m.; and Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose at 8:35 a.m.

Tee times will begin at 7:20 a.m and run through 2:30 p.m. with players starting on both the first and 10th tees. This will be the 99th PGA Championship, which dates to 1916.